It is well known that every four years the leap year is celebrated, which gives an additional day to the month of February, and just in 2024 We are going through this situation. At this point it is already something normal, but some companies have decided to offer something that is out of the ordinary, and in this case users will be eligible for offers in the form of hamburgers and also tickets to the world of the seventh art, this at least in Mexico .

First of all, the fast food chain Carls Jr.has mentioned that users will be able to enter their different branches to enjoy a 2X1 in the famous Western Bacon Cheese Burger, establishing that it is only about the burger, since it does not apply to the complete combo. Of course, some branches are excluded aso Aguascalientes, Colima, Durango, Zacatecas, Morelos, Guerrero and Pachuca. Added to that are restaurants located in airports.

2 for 1 on Western Bacon CheeseBurger Individual –Valid only on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Restrictions apply. — @CarlsJrMx (@CarlsJrMx) February 21, 2024

Regarding the cinema chain called Cinemex, offers us the second ticket for only $29 MXN, that is, if two people go, the first ticket is full and the second will get the discount, to which are added special offers at the candy store for popcorn and other snacks. And yes, it not only applies to common rooms, but also those in IMAX, 3D, Dolby format, among others such as Premium and VIP.

Because February 29th happens once every 4 years, we went crazy with CINEMEXMANÍA! 🤪 Enjoy the second ticket for only $29 pesos and combos at a special price. pic.twitter.com/icQeH1KWh0 — Cinemex (@Cinemex) February 26, 2024

It is worth mentioning that these promotions They only apply on February 29so customers should make their plans to attend these locations.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: It would have been cool if it applied to any burger in the catalog, although it is worth saying that the Western is the best in the catalog. If nothing else, they would have put it in a combo, so they would have packed the restaurants.