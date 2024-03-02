Former presidential candidate says he “gave up” in the 2022 elections and was a victim of “pure fascism”; he ended up with 3% of the votes

The former governor of Ceará and former presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) said this Saturday (2 March 2024) that he will not run again for any public office, having been disappointed with the 2022 elections.

“I didn't give up, I was given up. I no longer want to submit my ideas to a rigged electoral process”, he said in an interview with CNN Brazil.

Regarding the 2022 elections, Ciro Gomes declared that he lost the right to participate in the election for a “pure fascism”, in reference to PTism and Bolsonarism. The former presidential candidate ended the 1st round with 3.04% of the votes.

For Ciro Gomes, the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is a “big disappointment” because the management and the base– of which Gomes’ party is part– did not make the change he expected in relation to the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The former federal deputy also said he no longer accepts invitations from the press for interviews and considers that “naivety in politics is deadly.” “I say so”he spoke.