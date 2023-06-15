After the well-known separation of Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba, the couple is in rumors of a possible reconciliation, as the businesswoman was seen spending the night with the soccer player; however, neither party has confirmed this yet. However, Venturo decided to confess to a “urraco” from the “Magaly TV, the firm” program, and specified that nothing happened with Rodrigo the night he stayed with him, and that he has not returned with him, but that he is sorry the decision to end the relationship.

“Come to the show”the reporter tells him. “You are crazy, only your friend’s cleaning (Gianella Rázuri) makes me laugh (…) But I have not returned (with him) that he is sorry is something else (…) There is a lot of bread to slice, friend . Good night”Wrote Rodrigo Cuba’s ex-partner.