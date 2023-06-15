Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

Ukraine reconquers areas with the start of the announced counter-offensive. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Success reports of Ukraine: Hanna Maljar contradicts Russian reports

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Kyiv reports current figures

This News ticker on the situation in the Ukraine war is continuously updated. The information comes partly from the warring parties in Ukraine and Russia. They cannot always be verified independently.

Update from June 15, 6:10 a.m.: Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov caused confusion with a search report for his cousin, Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov. First the head of the Russian republic wrote that Delimkhanov had disappeared in the war zone in Ukraine. He just couldn’t find him. “He doesn’t get in touch.” Hours later, Kadyrov then claimed on Telegram that Delimkhanov had neither disappeared nor been killed, “not even injured”. He fueled the rumors about his cousin’s disappearance primarily to fool the Ukrainian media.

Kadyrov’s troops, notorious for their particular brutality, are fighting in the Ukraine war and have recently been deployed to Marjinka in particular. The small town west of Donetsk, which has now been largely destroyed, has been tried by Russian troops for months.

Ukrainian soldiers ride in a personnel carrier on the front line near Bakhmut. © Iryna Rybakova/dpa

Ukraine War: Kiev reports high Russian losses

First report from June 15th: The Ukrainian military inflicted heavy casualties on the occupying Russian forces during its offensive – at least that’s what the government claims. “Despite false Russian reports to the contrary, the Ukrainian army suffered only a fraction of the casualties during its offensive compared to the occupiers,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar wrote on Telegram. According to them, the ratio in the Bakhmut area is almost 1:9, in southern Ukraine it is a good 1:5. This information cannot be verified independently.

In the past few days, the Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that it has thwarted the Ukrainian offensive and inflicted heavy casualties on the attacking troops. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin spoke of “catastrophic losses” for Kiev – apparently referring to the ministry’s figures. Maljar denied these statements and described them as part of a disinformation campaign aimed at demoralization.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Almost 700 soldiers killed or injured within 24 hours

On June 14, the Ukrainian general staff published the latest figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. According to this, almost 700 Russian fighters were killed or injured the day before. The information could not be independently verified. On Facebook it said as follows (total number, as well as the losses within one day in brackets):

Soldiers: 217,330 (+ 680)

217,330 (+ 680) tank : 3943 (+8)

: 3943 (+8) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7653 (+11)

7653 (+11) Artillery Systems: 3783 (+17)

3783 (+17) Air defense systems: 364 (+1)

364 (+1) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 6482 (+9)

6482 (+9) Source: General Staff of Ukraine as of June 14, 2023

War in Ukraine: Fire at thermal power plant leads to power shortages in Rostov

Meanwhile, a fire has broken out in a thermal power plant in southern Russia near the border with Ukraine. According to the Russian civil defense, around 150 employees of the power plant in Novocherkassk were evacuated on Wednesday. Operations have been temporarily suspended. The governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, reported on Telegram that three workers were injured. Videos from the scene published on the Internet showed plumes of black smoke rising from the roof of the power plant.

Civil protection spoke on Telegram of a gas leak as the cause of the fire and ruled out “external influence”. Recently, several industrial plants had gone up in flames after drone attacks. (with agencies)