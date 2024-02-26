Hungary | The parliament named Tamás Sulyok as the new president of Hungary

The 67-year-old Sulyok replaces Hungary's first female president, Katalin Novak.

Hungarian the parliament named the country's new president on Monday evening Tamás Sulyok. Sulyok, who previously served as the president of the Constitutional Court, took the oath of office immediately after the majority of parliament members had voted in favor of his election.

He will become Hungary's president on March 5.

The 67-year-old Sulyok will become Hungary's first female president Katalin Novak too in place of. Novak had to resign as president. The resignation had been demanded after it was revealed that he had pardoned the former deputy director of the children's home, who had covered up cases of abuse of its residents.

Novak was the prime minister of Hungary and the chairman of the ruling party Fidesz Viktor Orban a close ally.