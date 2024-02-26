Passed away the early morning of this February 25 Susana Ortizsinger recognized for having been the vocalist of the group 'Neighborhood Boys', performers of the emblematic musical theme of the animated series, 'Mucha Lucha'. The artist was currently part of the group 'Tropicalísimo Apache', whose leader is her father.

As it was announced, Susana died at 48 years old because of a respiratory faliureHowever, his relatives have not yet confirmed the cause of death; his bandmates have even asked for privacy in these difficult moments.

So far there is little information about it, but it is known that Susana had a health complication on the night of February 24 and died on the 25th at dawn. The groupingTropicalísimo Apache' issued a statement reporting his death.

“With saddened hearts, all of us who belong to Tropicalísimo Apache, pray for the eternal repose of Susana Ortiz, a very loved and dear person whom we will always remember. May God have her in his holy kingdom,” you can read in the information provided. .

Also known as 'The Big One of the Lagoon', she would have lived her last days with a aggressive cancerbut he made the decision to keep his diagnosis a secret, as he only wanted his close group of people to be aware of the situation.

Susana Ortiz was part of 'Chicos de Barrio', creators of the theme song for the animated series 'Mucha Lucha', a group in which she shared credits with Dimas Maciel, Yiyo Nájera and Nicho Colombia.

