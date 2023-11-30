The Hozono Global Jairis incorporates the North American Chelsea Nelson (1.88 meters tall and 27 years old) into its Endesa Women’s League squad in order to strengthen its interior game. The Tennessee-born interior comes from playing for ACS Sepsi in Romania, a team with which she played in the prestigious EuroLeague Women. In the top European competition, Nelson averaged 8 points, 6 rebounds and 1 steal per game, competing against European superpowers such as Valencia Basket, Fenerbahçe and Schio.

Chelsea began her basketball career in her native Tennessee, combining it with athletics until she made the jump to the NCAAW with the University of North Carolina. During his university years, Nelson progressively evolved and acquired an important role from his junior stage, averaging 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, starting in all games. In his last year of college he improved his numbers even more, averaging 12.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Extensive experience in Europe



His first steps as a professional were precisely in the Spanish league with Quesos El Pastor Zamarat, where he averaged 10 points, 6 rebounds and 47% in field goals in the 26 games he played with the Zamorano team. In 2019, Nelson decided to change Spain for Israel in search of a more leading role at Hapoel Rishon Le-Zion, averaging 18.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and an impressive 48.1% shooting from the field.

In 2021 she made the jump to the EuroCup Women with the help of the Hungarian PEAC, achieving an average of 13.2 points and 7.1 rebounds in the second highest continental competition. After a season in Hungary, Chelsea returned to play in the EuroCup Women with Turkish side Nesibe Aydin, maintaining their good numbers both in the domestic competition (14.5 points) and in EuroCup Women (10 points). After finishing the European season in Turkey, the North American decided to ‘cross the pond’ this summer to play in the Mexican LNBPF with the Jalisco Astros, where she coincided with Amalia Rembiszewska.

Eric Surís, coach of Hozono Global Jairis, assured that Nelson “arrives to provide energy and intensity, since she is a player with great defensive, rebounding and versatile ability to play both near and far from the rim.”