Argentinian midfielder and world champion Enzo Fernandez He is a new player for Chelsea from England, in a historic transfer that closed at 121 million euros, being the sixth most expensive signing in football.
The club that plays in the Premier League will pay Benfica from Portugal in six installments, but the big question that fans of River Platethe club from which the flyer arose, is the following: How much money will enter the “Millionaires” coffers for this millionaire pass?
River will receive a total of 32 million euros! for the purely said transfer, since he kept 25 percent of a future sale of the footballer who became the most expensive Argentine in history
Nevertheless, to the 32,500,000 euros you have to add an extra 3.5 percent -The remaining 1.5 will go to Defense and Justice- corresponding to the solidarity mechanism, for his training since he was 12 years old in Núñez.
From those 41,500,000 total euros for the pass + the initial 10 million that Benfica put in for 75 percent of the passes and the 8 million in goals that it met, River has received a total of 52,485,000 euros for the boy barely 22 years old. Crazy.
