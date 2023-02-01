🚨 Agreement between Benfica and Chelsea for Enzo Fernández’s pass: 120M euros. The most expensive sale of an Argentine player in all history.

💰 To the 18M that River already had, now it adds 30M for saving 25% and about 4.5M for a solidarity mechanism. Total? 52.5M euros. pic.twitter.com/cCA7zJ2kB1

— Juan Patricio Balbi (@juanbalbi9) January 31, 2023