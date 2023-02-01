The US Department of Justice is searching this Wednesday the second home of President Joe Biden, on the beach in Rehoboth (Delaware), as part of the open investigation after the discovery of classified documentation in a private office and in his private residence, in Wilmington, Del. According to a statement from his personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, the search was “scheduled.”

“Today, with the full cooperation and support of the president, the Department of Justice is conducting a scheduled search of his home in Rehoboth,” the attorney said. “Under routine Department procedures, and to protect the security and integrity of the operation, he decided to carry out this task without prior public notice, and we gave the go-ahead.”

“Today’s trace represents another step in a thorough and timely process by the Department of Justice that we will continue to support and facilitate,” the statement said.

The search is the second carried out by the Department of Justice in the private homes of the US president. On January 20, FBI agents completed a search at the Wilmington residence, where Biden’s private lawyers had located half a dozen classified documents. That finding was added to the one that the lawyers made in November in the office that Biden held in a think tank in Washington, but which was only announced at the beginning of this month.

