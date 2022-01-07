Sharjah (Union)

Rashid Al-Mahyan, head of the Parents’ Council for Male and Female Students in the Central Region, accompanied by Muhammad Sultan Al-Khasooni, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Maliha Cultural and Sports Club, honored the winners of the “Emirates with the Pulse of its Children” competition, which was organized within the framework of the partnership between the Council and the club to develop the cultural and national aspects for the sons and daughters of the central region. for the Emirate of Sharjah.

The celebration ceremony took place at the club’s headquarters, with the participation of Dr. Saeed Balaith Al Tunaiji, a member of the Parents Council for male and female students in the central region, and in the presence of a group of invited guests, members of the board of directors of Maliha Club and the honorees’ families, within the framework of the cultural activities of the cultural and community committee in the club.

The winners were honored, as the results of the expressive reading competition for the second stage for boys resulted in the winning of Abdul Rahman Youssef Al-Satouf, Abdullah Muhammad Abdul-Raziq, Matar Khamis Muhammad, Mahmoud Khaldoun Mahmoud Na’as and Saif Khaled Hizam Ali Yahya.

In the expressive reading of the second stage, girls won: Lamar Mahmoud Atallah, Reem Mujahid Haj Hussein, Maryam Youssef Al-Marzouki, Aisha Hassan Abdullah and Lujain Mahmoud Atallah.

In the expressive reading of the third stage for boys, each of: Youssef Muhammad Ahmad, Osama Khaldoun Mahmoud Na’as, Muhammad Yaqoub Youssef and Hassan Ahmad Iraqi.

In the expressive reading of the third stage, girls, Iman Muhammad al-Sabbagh, Sarah Muhammad Ahmad, Umniah al-Sayyid Ibrahim and Nour al-Huda Youssef al-Satouf won. In the calligraphy competition for the second stage for boys, Karam Hassan Suleiman and Ahmed Mohamed Hamza won. In the calligraphy competition for the second stage for girls, Habiba El-Sayed Ahmed, Malik El-Sayed Ibrahim, Shamma Mohamed Awad and Hessa Mohamed Salem won.

As for the calligraphy competition for the third stage for girls, Fatima Hadef, Umniah Ahmed, Fatima Hareb Muhaimer and Sarah Muhammad won, and in the visual expression competition for the first episode, boys Ahmed Ayman Farouk, Salem Saeed Sultan Al Rashidi, Rashid bin Howaiden, and Ahmed Mahmoud Atallah.

In the visual expression competition for the first episode of Girls, Nawal Muhammad, Hoor Ahmed, and Hend Ali Suhail won.