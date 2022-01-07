Ihab Al Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The court obligated a property owner to refund the value of the insurance for a property to the tenant, after the court confirmed that the tenant handed over the property to the owner after the expiry of the contract term, and he did not claim any financial claims from her at that time, and that he rented the property “the villa” to another tenant, and there are no obstacles that prevent Without the owner benefiting from the property after receiving it from the tenant.

The tenant had instituted her present claim with a request to oblige the property owner to return the insurance amount he had paid by virtue of a check drawn from the plaintiff’s account. It states that he has carried out maintenance work for the villa, which is the subject of the lease contract, and the defendant did not deny that he took the insurance amount, which the court can only judge by obligating the defendant to return to the plaintiff an amount of 50,000 dirhams of the insurance value, and this does not change what the defendant’s agent decided to carry out maintenance work for the villa replaced The case was that his statements in this regard were sent, especially since the expert proved that he had not provided evidence that he had paid sums for the maintenance of the villa upon receiving it from the plaintiff.