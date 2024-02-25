By Sandro Mairata

“We are dying. We cannot believe that two Peruvian films have won awards,” are the first words of the Peruvian-Swiss director Klaudia Reynicke in an exclusive conversation with La República just moments after receiving the Crystal Bear at the Berlin Film Festival, or simply the Berlinale, one of the most important film events in the world. Reynicke's film, Reinas, won the Generation section and won the jury's grand prize, while the other national film that also represented Peru, Raíz, (presented as Through Rocks and Clouds, Through Rocks and Clouds ), won the jury's special mention in the same section.

Achieving both awards in Berlin is a historic event for Peruvian cinema.

It was not the first time that two of our films arrived in tandem at this festival: in 2011 Bad Intentions and The Boy Who Lies competed in the same section, but this triumph at the same time is especially significant. Both films had been generating good noise after having been applauded at their premieres (the videos circulate on networks) and their victories confirm that initiatives such as the Tudela bill are sterile undertakings at a time when we have auteur cinema and, above all, , a regional cinema that is in full swing; both need more—not less—support. For example, see both films that are co-productions: Reinas was made in a Swiss-Peruvian-Spanish alliance and Raíz with Peruvian-Chilean support.

The news for those who had already returned from Berlin was surprising: Sylvia Majo, actress from Raíz, was boarding a plane from Lima to Puno after having been chosen best actress at the Apreci Awards for Reinaldo Cutipa; and Jimena Lindo, from Reinas, was “on the beach. Literally, in the sand.” They were both overflowing with joy.

“The award is very important for Peruvian cinema,” Jorge Constantino, producer of Raíz, tells us from Berlin. “Today more than ever we must be united and continue working so that our cinema continues to represent us; Congratulations to the Reinas team, this award is for all Peruvians. From Cusco and Lima to the world!”

The award finally united both teams, since due to scheduling issues on the days of their respective premieres they had not been able to meet in person. A week later, now an award-winning director in Berlin, Reynicke's immediate concern is locating the girl Abril Gjurinovic, one of the two protagonists of Reinas (the other is Luana Vega, daughter of the film's producer, Daniel Vega). , which has been lost among the crowd at the closing of the festival. Before saying goodbye to her, we ask her how she feels.

“This is a miracle, it is beautiful, it is incredible,” he responds. “I mean… long live Peru and long live cinema!”

