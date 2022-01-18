In Kamchatka, a Russian tourist caught in an avalanche survived thanks to the help of friends – one of the eyewitnesses filmed the incident. Video and details published Instagram-channel @skidookingkamchatka.

It is reported that a group of tourists went on a snowmobile trip to the Bannye hot springs – right during the ride, an avalanche descended on one of the participants. The men who were nearby began to dig out a comrade, first of all cleaning his face and hands.

The footage shows how two tourists dig out a man stuck in the snow up to his neck with shovels. The author of the video commented that the person caught in the avalanche was alive and asked a friend to “say hello” and “wave their hands” to the camera.

