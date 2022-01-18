A new information from the Wall Street Journal refers to disciplinary measures within the company.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 18, 2022, 10:32 6 comments

The controversy related to the cases of sexual harassment and abuse at Activision Blizzard seems to have been with us forever. Since it came to light, we have had several pieces of information about it that have further aggravated the problem, such as the fact that Bobby Kotick, president of the company, knew about the cases of hostile culture and would have tried to hide it.

The company confirms 37 layoffs since JulyFor a few months now, the company has been trying to make the world understand that they are carrying out serious measures to combat this problem, and the latest publication of the Wall Street Journal seems to point towards it, but also to the fact that the problem is really big if we look at the workers’ protests. According to the information, they have collected about 700 complaints of misconduct since July 2021, that is, various reports of reprehensible acts by employees, some of them already repeated.

A spokeswoman for Activision Blizzard, Helaine Klassky, has denied the figure of 700 complaints, assuring that they include posts on social networks and add comments about the workplace or even constructive complaints. In relation to those that they consider potentially serious, they assure that they have been investigated, confirming the dismissal of 37 workers, with another 44 people having received internal disciplinary measures.

Bobby Kotick, President of Activision Blizzard

Regarding what we have commented on Kotick’s knowledge of the situation, Klasky has stated that it is false claims, and that the company’s goal is to make sure they have reliable information in order to make an accurate analysis. The support for the CEO, therefore, has not changed, something that we already knew from investors, who have supported him since the different cases were revealed.

Bobby Kotick himself has appeared this week as one of the CEOs who received the most in 2020, that is, during the first year of the pandemic and under the effects that it had at the work level. Their relationship has been reduced with the rest of the companies in the video game industry, and even recently Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has referred to the current situation between the two actors.

