Breaking research shows that vehicles with high hoods are responsible for pedestrian deaths.

The car is of course a great invention that has brought enormous benefits to humanity. The world has become a lot smaller and opportunities to develop yourself are much wider. But of course, cars also have some disadvantages. If you come into contact with it while you are not in a car, for example, it can have an unpleasant outcome.

Over the years, much has of course been done to prevent this or to soften the impact. Nowadays, electronic assistance systems reduce the chance of a touch. And hoods that are slightly higher ensure that your head does not hit directly on a cast-iron engine block if you do get hit. Jaguar even developed a system so that the hood, as it were, cushions the pedestrian in the event of a crash. It's just a shame that it is a Jaguar and therefore probably not working at that moment…

Silly jokes aside: there appears to be a disadvantage to all those high hoods. Justin Tyndall, assistant professor at the University of Hawaii, has conducted a study. This shows that the height of the bonnet is a major risk factor for a fatal accident. Greater than the weight of a car, which is usually often used in such studies to measure the 'size of the car' factor.

The regression analysis shows that for every 10 centimeters that the bonnet is higher, the risk of fatality for the pedestrian in the event of an accident increases by 22 percent. Not good news at a time when everyone inexplicably wants to drive around in an SUV. Tyndall sums it up:

Front-end height was found to be the strongest predictor of pedestrian death of the size measures studied. The finding suggests that regulatory changes that discourage high front-end designs could improve pedestrian outcomes. Justin Tyndall, prefers to sit behind a laptop with SPSS on a Friday evening

Whose deed. Should everyone be forced to drive in a low sports car? Or will you take the INEOS Grenadier instead of the Lotus Emira to your mother-in-law next weekend, just 'just in case'? Let us know in the comments!

