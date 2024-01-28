by VALERIO BARRETTA

Schumacher, a natural leader

How do you get to seven world titles, rewriting Formula 1 records? Talent, car and luck are useful but not enough to give you 91 victories, practically the same as the sum of the two champions who preceded you, Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna (51 and 41). In addition to these qualities, Michael Schumacher he had the natural ability to bring the team to his side and make them row together in his direction. In a word, he was a leader natural.

Schumacher has won everywhere and in any season that he started from the first GP. With one exception, related to Schumi more seasoned seen in Mercedes. Where, however, he had the merit of giving experience and solidity to a team that had won everything in 2009 with Brawn GP but was struggling to establish itself in the new context. The former chief strategist of the Brackley James team knows this well Vowleswhich ties the greatest regret of his career to Schumacher.

Vowles' words

“Michael knew how to get every millisecond out of himself and the team. He was a leader and when he said he wanted to go in a direction, the team followed him“, these are the words of the British man on the podcast High Performance. “One thing I regret in my career is that we couldn't give him a win. This still pains me today, because he deserved to win“.

“He also knew my partner's birthday and sent her flowers, I didn't do that often either“, he concluded. “He genuinely cared about who you were, who your family was, and what motivated you. And that's hard to find. He didn't do it because he wanted to gain an advantage, but because he cared: the Michael you saw in the media was very different from the Michael behind the scenes“.