High Emirati capabilities in telehealth
The outbreak of the Corona pandemic at the beginning of January 2020 was an opportunity to test the readiness and efficiency of the health system in various countries of the world. At a time when many aspects of weakness appeared in the ancient health systems in major countries, the UAE confirmed its ability to respond efficiently and quickly to the challenges posed by the pandemic.
Andreas Schall, Director of International Relations at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, expressed this in May 2020 by saying: “The UAE has proven that it has always been an important and innovative partner.. Our future outlook confirms our belief in the ability of the UAE to play an important role in transforming this The crisis has turned into a unique and distinct opportunity in the Middle East and North Africa region.
It can be said that the European official had put his hand at that time on one of the factors that distinguish the health system and its supremacy in the UAE, which is “innovation”, for which related efforts are devoted, including a “remote forum”, which was held on Wednesday and Thursday 15 and 16 March 2023, organized by From the “Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications” in the UAE government. The forum was devoted to discussing three main axes: “remote work, education and health care”, “accelerating the adoption of technology and applying the best digital practices developed by technology pioneers around the world in developing the government work system”, and “upgrading the digital infrastructure to support digital transformation efforts.” comprehensive ».
It should be noted that the efforts of “innovation” in the health sector are taking place within a strong institutional framework, which is the “UAE Strategy for Innovation and Development in the Health Sector”, which is based on five axes, which are “leadership in health care”, “research and development”, and ” A sustainable healthy society model”, “leading processes and services”, and “key enablers”.
The Ministry of Health’s message also places innovation among its priorities, along with making full use of digital technology, as this message states “the governance of an integrated preventive and curative health system through the development of pioneering policies and legislation and the management of public health programs to ensure proactive, interconnected, comprehensive and innovative health services.” A list of digital data for all segments of society.
It was not surprising that the conference sessions included a great appreciation for the progress achieved by the UAE in this field, and praises by experts and specialists for the “distinguished digital infrastructure the UAE enjoys that supports the development and application of telehealth solutions”, which qualifies it to be One of the leading countries in this field, depending on the capabilities and energies it possesses.
*About the “Akhbar Al-Sa’a” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
