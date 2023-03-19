They threw the house out the window. natalie vertiz and Yaco Eskenazi spare no expense when it comes to celebrating. This was demonstrated last Friday the 17th by planning an ostentatious party with a pool included for the 9-year-old son of his Liam. The married couple expressed their happiness to live another year next to their firstborn. The event was also attended by celebrities such as Ale Venturo, best friend of the former Miss Peru.

This was the luxurious ‘pool party’ of the son of Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi

On the afternoon of March 17, Natalie Vértiz shared images of the luxurious party, with a pool included, that she held for her conceited. According to the videos posted on her Instagram account, the place was decorated with balloons of different sizes in shades of light blue, blue and yellow.

However, that was not all, since it also included a large table of snacks and a personalized three-story cake. The highlight was the curious theme, because it was dog memes. In addition, they installed an inflatable castle for children to have fun, as well as games in the pool.

Natalie Vértiz dedicated a tender message to her son Liam

Through social networks, natalie vertiz He shared an extensive and emotional message dedicated to his eldest son for the celebration of his ninth birthday. The famous Peruvian model expressed all her affection and sent her best wishes on this special day.

“Happy day my love! Nine years, my precious king, since you came into our lives, nine years that we love you without measure, nine years since my heart beats a thousand for you. Nine years since I became a mother thanks to you, the best thing that happened to me in life, ”he began in his publication.

Natalie Vértiz greeted her son for his birthday. Photo: Instagram

He also highlighted what a good person his little one is and the positive vibe he transmits with his presence. “Thank you, my beautiful child, for all your love, affection and above all that precious energy! Every time I see you, you light up my soul, God bless you always, my Liam. You are pure light, keep shining! ”, he added.