Let's celebrate! The renowned singer Maluma and his girlfriend Susana Gomez They welcomed their first daughter named Paris. The news was released by the program 'The fat and the skinny' via Instagram. In the snapshot you see 'daddy Juancho' with his little newborn in what appears to be a clinic.

Have Maluma and Susana Gómez already become parents?

After months of speculation and publications on social networks that kept his fans in suspense, Maluma has finally confirmed exciting news: at 29 years old, he has become a father. The renowned reggaeton singer and his partner, the businesswoman and architect Susana Gómez, are now enjoying the joy of being parents of his first daughter, whom they have named Paris.

The announcement was made by the media 'El gordo y al flaca' on its official Instagram account “The first image of #DonJuan with Paris 💖 Congratulations to the parents and the whole family”, said the aforementioned medium on social networks.

Starting in February, the 'Happy the Four' singer shared with his followers on social networks that the birth of his baby was scheduled for March, specifically between the first and second week, a date that finally ended up being fulfilled. In a publication, the Colombian artist expressed: “The cucho of Paris fulfilling the dream..!! Only 1 month to meet you 💘”.

Although the singer has maintained a certain discretion in his publications and has chosen to reserve certain details about the pregnancy, his excitement about fatherhood has been evident. Even in various interviews, such as the recent one published in Playgirl magazine, he has openly expressed that he does not rule out the possibility of taking a break from music to dedicate himself completely to his new facet as a father.

How did the news about Maluma's daughter become public?

The information that Maluma's daughter had been born was due to a publication on Twitter by lawyer Angélica Monsalve Gaviria. In her X account, the lawyer complained about having been removed from the hospital where her daughter was giving birth for giving an alleged preference to the singer's little girl. Later, the program 'El gordo y la flaca' published the first photo of the interpreter with her baby.

“I have not been able to see my grandson, Piero, who was born at the @clinicarosario in Medellín. They took my daughter and other mothers out of the waiting room because @maluma's daughter was born today in that clinic. Maluma's private security, who should set an example, is the reason why today some mothers and grandmothers like me are denied the right to see their children and grandchildren because the right of a famous or rich person takes precedence.” Monsalve stated.