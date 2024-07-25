Today, social networks have been lit up with different publications in which it was seen Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar dressed as bride and groom and, apparently, getting married. Since the ceremony was a closely guarded secret, there was still speculation as to whether it was really a formal union or not. But now, the bride’s father himself, Pepe Aguilar has confirmed that his youngest daughter has married.

According to the criteria of

Through his official Instagram account, the Mexican regional music singer shared a series of photographs in which The bride and groom can be seen surrounded by family and celebritiesincluding Marc Anthony.

Also shared a couple of tender postcards while he walks his youngest daughter down the aisle. But beyond the photos, He decided to write a strong message to avoid the criticism that, from now on, is already surrounding the union. from Cristian and Angela.

He assured that The story between her youngest daughter and Nodal is very different from anything that has happened in the past and that respect and responsibility must be his guide because, as he himself has noted, although love is essential, other elements are required to form a lasting relationship.

“Although there are fears about such a momentous and, in this case, public decision. Even though they are young and in a learning stage in their lives. Even though there could be a logical fear of the unknown due to such a decision. Everything is possible,” wrote the famous heir of the Aguilar dynasty.

He also told them that with love they face the most complicated challenges inside and outside their environment, but that, The biggest challenge they will face will be on a personal level.The most complex challenge lies within yourselves! So your future as a couple depends 100 percent on the work that each of you does on yourself,”

He also took advantage of the space to give a tender message to the newly married couple, proud to be the father of the bride: “Just always remember that what is really worth it, is never easy. It will never be easy. But If there is true love,

SO TRUE IN CAPITAL LETTERS, because then, everything is worth it and everything will always make sense.”

And he concluded with a sweet congratulation: “I sincerely hope that your love is one of those.

The kind that are worth it, the kind that make sense. I toast to your happiness and to always take good care of your love with what I mentioned first. Responsibility and respect.”

What is known about the wedding between Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar

Although many details regarding the marriage between Cristian Nodal and Angela Aguilar, it is speculated that they got married in a civil ceremony in an intimate ceremony in Mexico.

According to rumors, cThey got married last Wednesday, July 24, in Cuernavaca, Morelos.

Now there are those who speculate that The wedding could soon be held in the Catholic Church. However, so far, none of the celebrities have confirmed anything about it.