The Russian government's persecution of former world chess champion Gary Kasparov and President Javier Milei's action against the Argentine news agency are some of the most important news this week on the international stage.

Fujimori will mount his defense on social networks

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori announced that he will expand his defense to all available forms in the cases being pursued for human rights violations. That is why he decided to reopen his official social networks, including his Facebook and his TikTok, as well as his website. At this moment he is responsible for the murder of six people in the town of Pativilca, events that occurred in 1992.

Fujimori was escorted by the police and taken to a luxurious house in an exclusive sector of Lima. Photo:Reuters / Eddy Ramos Share

Kasparov, on the list of Russian 'terrorists'

Former world chess champion Gary Kasparov has just entered the Russian surveillance service's list of “terrorists and extremists.” Born in Azerbaijan, when it still belonged to the Soviet Union, the man considered one of the best players of that sport in history has become a bitter detractor of President Vladimir Putin and his war against Ukraine. Since 2013 he has lived in the US for fear of being prosecuted.

Télam: concern about its eventual closure

There is extreme concern in circles defending freedom of expression and the press in Argentina over the announced one-week suspension of the state news agency Telam. The argument is that President Javier Milei considers that it is an instrument of “propaganda” and has proposed the closure of the media outlet, which is 78 years old. In other areas of the Government, the justification is that last year it lost 23 million dollars.

Luis Miguel's 'show' falls in Bolivia due to blockages

Fans of singer Luis Miguel in Bolivia are not very happy with the followers of former president Evo Morales, who have been blocking roads for several weeks in protest of recent judicial decisions. Faced with the threat of more blockades, the decision was made to cancel the concert in Santa Cruz, because the 36 trucks coming from Chile would not be able to pass and would not have fuel available.

Eduardo Soto

Central Table Editor

@edusot