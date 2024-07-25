Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, held two bilateral meetings with His Excellency MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, India, and His Excellency Dr. T. R. P. Raja, Minister of Industry, Investment Promotion and Commerce in the Government of Tamil Nadu, India, in the presence of Her Excellency Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in the sectors of the new economy, tourism, entrepreneurship, small and medium enterprises, transportation and financial technology. This came within the framework of the visit of the UAE delegation headed by His Excellency bin Touq to India, during the period from 23 to 25 July.

His Excellency Bin Touq Al Marri conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to His Excellency MK Stalin, Chief Minister of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, and stressed that the UAE and India share strategic economic, political and cultural relations, in light of the directives and vision of the wise leadership in both countries, as these relations are characterised by continuous growth and momentum, which has enhanced economic cooperation in a number of vital economic sectors in the markets of both countries.

His Excellency Bin Touq said: “The UAE views India as a strategic economic partner, and looks forward to continuing to work with its partners in the Indian government in sectors and areas of mutual interest, in a way that enhances the strength of the distinguished economic partnership between the two countries, and supports the growth and sustainability of their economies.”

His Excellency Bin Touq reviewed the UAE’s efforts to develop and grow the tourism sector, especially in light of the objectives of the “National Tourism Strategy 2031”, most notably raising the country’s status as the best tourism identity in the world, consolidating its position as a leading tourism destination, increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the national economy’s gross domestic product to AED 450 billion, and attracting new investments worth AED 100 billion to the country’s tourism sector by the next decade.