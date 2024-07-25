As everyone already knows, a sequel to the movie Super Mario Bros. is currently in development at Illumination. While Nintendo hasn’t shared many details about this film beyond its release date, A recent IMAX investors meeting has given us our first look at the logo and name of this highly anticipated film.

According to an image that was presented in a IMAX Investor Board, the sequel to the movie The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be known simply as The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2. Next to this, we can see the logo of this installment where the number two stands out.

Now, it is important to mention that at the moment there is no official information from Nintendo or Illumination about the name and logo of this sequel, Therefore this information may change in the future.However, this glimpse does manage to clear up a couple of doubts about the nature of this release.

Currently, multiple rumors and reports have indicated that the sequel will not be a direct continuation, but that this time the focus would be on characters like Luigi or Donkey Kong. However, The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 makes it clear that we will see a direct continuation of the events of the first film. Remember that at the end of this movie there is a small teaser of Yoshi, who will probably have a big role in the future.

We can only wait to find out what plans Nintendo and Illumination have for Mario. We remind you that The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 will hit theaters on April 3, 2026. In related topics, LEGO announces a set of Super Mario WorldLikewise, Mario & Luigi developers are working on a new game.

Author’s Note:

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of movie we get. Nintendo and Illumination have the potential to substantially expand this world in a way that not only allows for spin-offs, but honors Mario’s legacy, which may sound difficult, but is possible with the Big N’s involvement.

