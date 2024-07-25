The Afore account It is essential for the pension of workers in the Mexican formal sector who began to to contribute from July 1, 1997 to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Now, to have a better pension by having an Afore account, it is essential to voluntary savingsand, in this regard, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) announced the following advantages:

*One of the main advantages is flexibility and control. That is, voluntary savings allow you to decide how much to save and how to manage those funds. This gives you greater freedom to adjust to the life situations you face and the goals or dreams you want to achieve.

*Voluntary savings not only help you to guarantee a dignified retirement, but can also contribute to building wealth. The accumulated funds can be used not only to cover basic expenses during retirement, but with the amount you save you can also carry out personal projects, such as travel, entrepreneurship or property acquisition.

*A key aspect of voluntary savings is the time-multiplier effect. Starting to save early allows money to grow over the years through compound interest. This strategy makes the most of time and minimizes financial pressure as retirement approaches.

*Promotes Financial Education. By having more information about how this savings instrument works, people can make informed decisions and develop effective strategies to achieve their retirement goals.

For their part, the following are the types of voluntary savings in the Afore account:

Short term

As of January 1, 2021, due to the Reform of the Social Security Law, the withdrawal of your short-term voluntary contributions is no longer conditioned to the minimum investment period of 2 months, since you can withdraw them at any time.

Because they are invested with a short-term horizon, they do not provide high returns and are not tax-deductible. Check with your Afore about the investment period to which these contributions are subject, since their availability will depend on this period.

If you want to have a better IMSS Pension, you will have to follow this recommendation from Condusef/Photo: Freepik

Long-term contributions

The investment must remain in the individual account for a minimum of 5 years to be tax-deductible. The longer your savings remain invested, the greater the profits you can obtain.

Retirement Complementary



Your investment must remain in the individual account until you are entitled to make mandatory contributions (up to age 65) and is tax-deductible in the annual declaration.

Long-term investment outlook

The additional contributions you make to your individual account will be used to supplement your retirement amount. With this type of savings, you can deduct your accumulated income from your tax return. Remember that they must remain invested until you are 65 years old so that the tax benefit (exemption) will apply at the time of retirement. If you decide to use these resources earlier, a 20% withholding will be applied on the total amount withdrawn, for Income Tax (ISR).

