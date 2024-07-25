Juarez City.- Staff from the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) have been carrying out work since this morning on Laguna de Tamiahua Avenue, at the intersection with Valle de Juárez, in the Prados de San Lorenzo sector and near Parque de la Familia.

The current subsidence in these areas of the city is affecting a 1.53-meter (60-inch) diameter collector that runs along this important road, the state agency reported.

As a result, he added, the three lanes in the east-west direction have been closed.

However, he added, traffic flow has been maintained through a cut that connects to Avenida Valle de Juárez.

Although the area is properly signposted, the JMAS asks drivers to drive with caution through the affected area and consider using alternate routes to avoid setbacks, it explained.

JMAS assured that it continues working to resolve the situation as soon as possible and restore normal traffic flow.