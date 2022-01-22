Ben Affleck Y henry cavill They have enjoyed great success in their time in the DCEU. The first is Batman and will close his interpretation with the premiere of The Flash, while the second was immortalized in the memory of fans as Superman. Now, everything indicates that they could become the new heroes of the UCM.

According to recent information from MyTimeToShineHello, the aforementioned actors would be in talks with Marvel to join the firm’s next projects. However, it has not been detailed for what roles the alleged meeting would be.

Ben Affleck is Batman is in the DCEU, while Henry Cavill is Superman.

Although it was initially believed that Affleck would return as Daredevil for a cameo in Doctor Strange 2, the famous insider affirms that the Hollywood star would have declined it, but there would be possibilities to see him in Secret Wars.

As for the popular ‘Man of Steel’, it is likely that, in his rumored integration into the MCU, he could bring Captain Britain to life. In fact, the artist, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, expressed his desire to bring the iconic Marvel Comics superhero to real life.

“I’m never going to say a Marvel character is already being played by someone else because everyone is doing an amazing job. However, I have Internet and I’ve seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and it would be really fun to make a cool modernized version of him Like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something funny about that, and I love being British,” Cavill said.

Henry Cavill indicated that he would like to play Captain Britain.

It is not known how Affleck would fit in as Daredevil if he is finally announced as such, especially since the arrival of Charlie Cox in the role has already been made official. On the other hand, the Eternals may have opened a door for the British defender.

According to Collider, the Chloé Zhao-directed film’s second post-credit scene could be the starting point, as Kit Harrington was introduced as Black Knight, a hero who has worked with Captain Britain in the comics.

Fan art imagines Henry Cavill as Captain Britain.

Who is Captain Britain?

Captain Britain is the alter-ego of Brian Braddock and was featured in Marvel Comics’ Captain Britain Weekly #1 from 1976. His origins relate that he was endowed with super strength, speed, flight, and energy bolts by the wizard Merlyn.

As for his alignment as a piece of a team, his narrative is closely associated with the Secret Avengers and the Illuminati, in addition to leading his own group known as Excalibur.