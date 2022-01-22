We have information that Russian intelligence services maintain links with several former Ukrainian politicians, including Serhiy Arbuzov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2012-2014, Acting Prime Minister in 2014 Andrei Kloyev, and First Deputy Prime Minister from 2010-2012. Chief of Staff of former Ukrainian President Vladimir Yanukovych Sivkovich, former deputy head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Mykola Azarov, Prime Minister of Ukraine 2010-2014 and some of these are in contact with Russian intelligence officers currently involved in planning an attack on Ukraine.

The British Foreign Office added: “According to our information, the Russian government is seeking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kiev, while planning to invade and occupy Ukraine.” Former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevvin Murrayev is considered a possible candidate.

For her part, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “The information being released today highlights the scale of Russian activity to sabotage Ukraine and is an insight into the Kremlin’s thinking.”

She added:

“Russia must de-escalate, end its aggressive and disinformation campaigns, and follow a diplomatic path.

And the British Foreign Secretary warned against any Russian military move, saying, “The Any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a huge strategic mistake with huge costs.”

She added: “The UK’s position on Ukraine is also clear. We unequivocally support its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea. Ukraine is an independent, sovereign state.”