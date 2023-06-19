Many people look for what movie they can watch on Father’s Day and there is no repertoire as such. But this Will Smith tape may interest you. “In search of happiness” tells how a father got ahead for his son and became a millionaire. This story, which hit the big screens in 2006, has inspired young and old; In addition, it demonstrates the sacrifice that the honorees can make on this day. That is why it is a valid option for this special date. Review this complete guide so you don’t miss any of the details.

Trailer for “The Pursuit of Happiness”

How to watch “The Pursuit of Happiness”?

This movie can be found in Streaming. In this case, you can see it on the HBO Max platform. To do this, you must have a current subscription. This will have a monthly cost of S/29.90. On the other hand, it is also found on Netflix, a platform with a cost of S/24.90 per month.

What is “The Pursuit of Happiness” about?

“Chris Gardner’s life is in total chaos: his son’s mother abandoned them, he has a bad job, and he’s been kicked out of his house. As Chris lands an internship at a company, he and his son struggle to overcome the adversities. Based on true events. Will Smith was nominated for an Oscar for best actor”, is the synopsis provided by the HBO Max platform.

What is the cast of “The Pursuit of Happyness”?