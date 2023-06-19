the directive of Chivas de Guadalajara he is moving in the transfer market to strengthen his squad for the tournament Opening 2023. El Rebaño Sagrado has incorporated Ricardo Marín and Óscar Whalley into its ranks, and is looking to secure the signing of Luca Martínez Dupuy. The rojiblancos have few movements planned for the next tournament, although His first official loss has already been confirmed.
Through their social networks, Chivas confirmed the departure of Luis Olivas, who will play the next tournament with Mazatlan FC. El Rebaño thanked the young central defender for “defending Mexico’s most beloved colors” and wished him luck in his next adventure. According to various newspaper reports, the defender was loaned to the Cañoneros for a year.
Since his debut in the first division, Olivas’ career has gone from better to worse. The player from Tepic established himself as a regular player in the first team during the management of Ricardo Cadena, but, inexplicably, Veljko Paunovic erased him from the club.
In the 2022 Apertura, Olivas played 1,277 minutes over 15 games and scored one goal, while in the Clausura 2023 did not have a minute on the pitch despite not being injured.
Luis Olivas, according to the Transfermarkt portal, has an approximate market value of 3 million euros, making it an interesting bargaining chip for the Sacred Flock.
For several weeks there was speculation that Chivas could use it as part of the payment to Santos Laguna for the letter from Carlos Acevedo, but that operation did not prosper.
In this sense, Mazatlán, one of the teams that has moved the most in the summer market, managed to hire him and will surely give the 23-year-old defender the minutes he did not have at Chiverío.
#Chivas #confirms #loss #campaign #completely #ruled #Paunovic
Leave a Reply