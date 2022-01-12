Poor Ciro was the victim of mistreatment by the one who should have loved and protected him: this is what happened

The history of the dog Ciro comes from Argentina, but has spread all over the world in a few hours. The poor animal was walking with its former owner in the streets of Mar del Plata.

Suddenly the man, probably under the influence of drugs, began to take it out on his animal. The latter walked too slowly for his liking, so he started kick it to try to speed it up. But after those blows, poor Ciro got even more frightened and started to back away. At that point, the cruel human began to beat him with the leash.

Fortunately, those present immediately intervened to rescue the puppy. Passersby local residents and tourists who tried to stop the owner and they have alerted the police. But not even the arrival of the agents appeased the man’s anger, who began to justify himself by saying that this was his dog and that he could do what he wanted. He was educating him and no one had the right to interfere. It was then that a family of two parents, a 17-year-old daughter and a grandmother gave birth to one instant fundraising.

Everyone in attendance gave their share to those loving people and within minutes they were able to gather 4 thousand euros. Enough sum to convince that cruel human being to give up the animal, take the money and walk away.

The new life of the dog Ciro

That same family then came forward for to adopt Ciro. A few days later, tourists from Mar del Plata returned to Buenos Aires with a new member of the family.

The story went around the world in a short time and many criticized what happened and also the “payment” for that despicable “human being”. In the opinion of most, the fact of having earned 4 thousand euros could lead to redo such a thing to another dog.

Fortunately, the puppy is fine and now lives with people who do by hand and it respect.