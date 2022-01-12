The offer of all-season tires by Nokian Tires. The Finnish company has indeed unveiled the new Outpost AT, which captures the legacy of previous generations and aims to offer a versatile solution for SUVs, crossovers and light trucks in both Europe and North America. Nokian’s new all-season features an aggressive tread pattern, with a protrusion that helps reinforce its robust appearance, with custom sidewalls. These features provide greater grip on mud and snow. The sharp edges inside the notches allow you to grip in the first condition, with the specific design that always cleans the tread.

The construction of this tire is based on an innovative technology that exploits aramid reinforcements, a material already widely used by the company since 2014. The use of this element ensures greater mechanical resistance and a lower incidence to punctures. This material is also added under the tread as well as on the sidewalls. In the grooves there are special protections for use on gravel and stones, further defending the structure and integrity of the tire. This also allows for good load resistance.

The clever three-zone design allowed for acoustic harmonization, with selective bridges and reinforcements in the center zones that improve steering stability and response, while also reducing uneven wear. The siping designed to improve performance during winter use guarantees optimal use even on dry roads. The grooves on the shoulders then they reduce the danger of aquaplaning on wet roads. Compared to the competition, Nokian Outpost AT has a 3% higher average rolling resistance. The range of sizes has been expanded, with over 40 different solutions and is suitable for pick-ups, off-road vehicles and SUVs, both for private use and for daily driving. With the arrival of Outpost AT, Nokian Tires aims to further expand its clientele, in line with the expansion strategies outlined by the company.