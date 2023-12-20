A national police officer was stabbed in the shoulder when he was monitoring a man for a case of gender violence and who was aboard a vehicle along with three other people. Apparently, the suspect would also be related with a robbery that occurred last Thursday night in the district of Puente Tocinos. The attack occurred when the agent, who was in plain clothes, proceeded to arrest him at a gas station in the Murcia district of Alquerías, where he had stopped to refuel.

When the police officer approached the car to arrest him, the driver got out, lunged at the officer and stabbed him. The aggressor got back into the vehicle, a blue Ford Focus, and fled in the direction of Cartagena.

From that moment, the available National Police units and the local police of several municipalities were notified with the characteristics and license plate of the car, which was recorded as stolen in Beniaján, and they began a chase along the Mediterranean highway towards Cartagena.

Initially, the trail of the aggressor was lost in the Cartagena district of Pozo Estrecho, although the vehicle was located again in Torre Pacheco. The patrols search the roads around Campo de Cartagena to catch the aggressor.

The suspect, who goes by the initials OSL, is a resident of the Los Ramos district and has numerous criminal records and eight current arrest warrants. For this reason, he usually travels hidden in the trunk of a car along with two other men, with whom he would form a very active criminal gang based in the South Mountain Range area of ​​Murcia.