Out of the choir: previews and guests of tonight's episode, Wednesday 20 December 2023

This evening, Wednesday 20 December 2023, Fuori dal coro, the talk show hosted by Mario Giordano, returns in prime time on Rete 4. The journalist, creator of the format, moderates the debate in a studio where the hottest political and economic issues are discussed week after week together with many guests. But what will we talk about tonight at Fuori dal coro? Who will be Mario Giordano's guests? Below we see the previews of today's episode, December 20, 2023.

Previews and tonight's guests

Mario Giordano will dedicate ample space to the theme of Christmas with a trip to different parts of Italy to understand how knowledgeable Italians are about this holiday and to learn about the menus of the festive day which seem to be increasingly distant from tradition. Furthermore, still on the topic, a story from France to investigate whether and how religious symbols find space in Christmas villages.

During the evening, an analysis of the industry linked to the green world, with a focus on the areas intended for rice cultivation in Piedmont and Calabria, whose areas seem to be shrinking to make way for photovoltaic systems. And again, all the updates on house burglars.

Out of the box: live TV and streaming

Where to watch Fuori dal coro live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast tonight – Wednesday 20 December 2023 – on Rete 4 starting at 9.25 pm. To see it, just tune in to the fourth channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to button 104 on your remote control. But Mario Giordano's talk is also available in streaming. As? On Mediaset Play, a completely free streaming platform available for both computers and iOS and Android devices. To take advantage of it, simply log in with email or social networks. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Network 4.

