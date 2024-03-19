Many consider that obtaining a green card is a distant dream, since having the opportunity to live and work legally in the United States involves going through a series of procedures and meeting various requirements. That is why the majority seek advice from lawyers with the intention of expediting the request. But there are other people who decide to carry out the process alone and are successful. That's what happened to a woman who received the surprise that, after having spent several years in the United States, she finally had her permanent residence.

Through her TikTok profile @celendipiedad, a Peruvian woman who became a US citizen, He shared the moment in which he broke the news to his mother that, after months, his green card had been approved.

The video is only 12 seconds long. You can see that they are on a video call, and although you can't hear what they are saying, you can notice how his mother suddenly becomes excited at the news. In the description she wrote: “My mom already has her green card, we did this process without a lawyer, after a few months, everything finally arrived to us.”

The video aroused the curiosity of many users. Several asked him what procedure he had followed to obtain residency for his mother, which is why the tiktoker decided to upload a couple of additional videos to explain the process.

She explained that she became a United States citizen in 2022. In May 2023, she requested permanent residency for her mother. He said that his mother was already in the United States on a tourist visa, so what he had to do was a change of status. He explained that as long as you have entered the North American country legally, this process can be carried out through the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Something that greatly surprised TikTok users is that he pointed out that It was not necessary to attend appointments with the immigration authorities to conduct interviews, They only showed up to record biometric data and the official photograph. “What I've heard is that they no longer ask for interviews even for a green card for marriage, unless they feel it's necessary,” she said in the video.

Regarding evidence they sent so that their mother's green card was approved He pointed out his birth certificate, his marriage certificate, and his mother's birth certificate, all translated. To do this, they hired a certified translator who charged them US$25.

The process began in May 2023 and in January 2024 was when they officially approved the green card, although it was not until February that they received it. He detailed that Although the entire process was carried out without the advice of a lawyer, he accepted that he did make some mistakes which basically cost them time.

Forms you had to fill out to apply for the green card

In a following video celebrity shared What were the forms you had to fill out to obtain the green card? for her mother.

He explained that the first step was to find a doctor and wait for the results to fill out the I-693 form, which took about two weeks. He pointed out that it is important that the envelope sent by the doctor is not opened, it has to be sent as is to Uscis, along with the forms I-130 and I-485.

In addition to the above, they included two copies of his mother's passport, proof that she is a United States citizen, passport-sized photos, copies of her birth certificates, and a check for US$535.

They also sent the I-864 form through which it is mentioned that The US citizen will be responsible for supporting her mother while she lives in the United States. For the second step they paid US$85 for taking biometrics and US$1,140 for the procedure.