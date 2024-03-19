STF Minister states that the Bolsonaro case is “within the normal range”, but that it moves beyond “speculative” to concrete evidence

The minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Gilmar Mendes stated that the PF (Federal Police) has concrete information that demonstrates that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had a flat “too bad” ongoing. The statement was given this Tuesday (19.mar.2024).

“I, as an observer, can say that we have rarely had such significant advances. We move from speculative to proof. I am amazed at the data that the PF managed to obtain, in fact, they are very convincing that something very bad was underway”he declared.

This Tuesday, the PF indicted Bolsonaro for falsifying the vaccination card. The corporation said that fraud with vaccination cards points to a possible link with an alleged coup d'état plan. The false documents would allow the then president – ​​as well as his assistants – to leave Brazil while awaiting the “new coup attempt”.

According to Gilmar, “everything is within normal limits” and that, now, after the PF indictment, there are still other legal procedures. The PGR (Attorney General's Office) defines whether or not it will report the case. From there, the STF decides whether or not to accept the complaint and, only then, judges the case.

“The Court has all its procedures and it is good that it is that way. That you have the right to contradictory and defense”declared the Supreme Court minister.