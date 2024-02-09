Queen Camilla admitted this Thursday that British King Charles III is “extremely well” under the circumstances, after he was diagnosed with cancer, which has forced him to suspend official duties.

According to him, The monarch is “very moved” for all the messages of support he has received from the public since Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the British royal family, announced on Monday the head of state's cancer.

“Under the circumstances he is extremely well, he is very touched by all the letters and messages that the public have been sending from all over, that is very encouraging,” he told members of the medical staff of the Wiltshire County Ambulance Service, in the west of England, in Salisbury.

Prince William, heir to the British crown, has had to assume some of the official duties of his father, who remains at the country residence of Sandringham, in eastern England, while continuing with a cancer treatment.

The king's illness was recently diagnosed while he was being treated for a benign enlarged prostate.

The monarch, however, continues to attend to his specific State functions, such as law signings or weekly telephone contacts with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

EFE