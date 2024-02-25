Second-hand stores can hide real treasures for those who know how to recognize the qualities of a vintage piece. This is how he showed it a young woman from Dallas, Texas, who shared her discovery of a gold necklacefor which he paid less than US$5.

The young Amy Jovel usually shares videos related to lifestyles, gastronomy, beauty and fashion on her TikTok profile. However, in a very special video, The user of the account @amyjovel shared her excitement at having made a unique find at a thrift store, where she found an authentic Christian Dior necklace.

The TikToker, who has 19,000 followers and constantly travels between Dallas and New York, said that found vintage Christian Dior necklace in a Salvation Army store and almost cried when she discovered a tremendous jewel labeled at a discount. “Oh my God! It was $9.99 and half price! As soon as I saw it, I knew it was Dior,” she shared in the video.

Amy Jovel shared that she found an original Christian Dior necklace at a thrift store.

She paid just US$5 for an original piece of Christian Dior jewelry



The young woman shows the gold necklace, whose clasp indicates that it is a design from the French fashion house; It also portrays the pendant with the initials CD, which is part of the iconic brand's seal; and shows the detail of the heart of the piece: a huge pearl surrounded by four diamond bands. “Oh my God! “I found a vintage Christian Dior necklace for US$5 in a second-hand store,” indicates the young woman in the video, in which she tries on the jewelry.

“The craziest thing is that I wanted this necklace for a long time and I found it on the Internet for US$250,” the young woman revealed. in the comments of the video, which already has more than 26,400 views. Faced with the congratulations of her followers for finding her, Amy Jovel told how happy she was to have found the necklace, the desire she had to wear this iconic piece and the emotion she experienced at the moment. “I almost cried,” said the young woman.