Here we review some of the prominent events that marked the “old continent” during the year 2022, which we will bid farewell to after a few days:

Ireland – February: Storm Eunice struck northwestern Europe, causing heavy losses.

Storm Eunice struck northwestern Europe, causing heavy losses. France – March: Violent clashes on the island of Corsica after the killing of a separatist nationalist in prison.

Violent clashes on the island of Corsica after the killing of a separatist nationalist in prison. Sweden – April: Riots were sparked by anti-Muslim rallies organized by the far-right.

Riots were sparked by anti-Muslim rallies organized by the far-right. Central and Western Europe – June: The temperatures reached record levels, and many forests were set on fire, killing thousands.

The temperatures reached record levels, and many forests were set on fire, killing thousands. Kosovo – July: A crisis in the north of the country threatened a military confrontation with Serbia.

A crisis in the north of the country threatened a military confrontation with Serbia. United Kingdom – August: Flash floods hit central and western England.

Flash floods hit central and western England. Germany and Poland – August: “Oder River Disaster”… Pollution caused a mass death of fish and a public health crisis.

“Oder River Disaster”… Pollution caused a mass death of fish and a public health crisis. Caucasus – September: Clashes broke out between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces along the border.

Clashes broke out between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces along the border. Turkey – November: An explosion in the famous Istiklal Street in Istanbul.

An explosion in the famous Istiklal Street in Istanbul. Germany – December: A wave of arrests affected more than 25 people from the extreme right, on charges of plotting a coup.

Dr. Nidal Choucair, an academic at the University of Paris, summarized the events of Europe in 2022, saying: “There were many problems that confronted the European continent during this year, most notably the Ukrainian crisis.”

Choucair added, in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “But there are currently existential questions on the continent: Will the Europe we know now remain in 2023? Will the European Union remain united?”

He continued, “There are also many social changes in the continent, especially with the rise of the extreme right. Will this wave continue? Therefore, all these questions will be answered by us in the coming year 2023.”