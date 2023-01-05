Prince Harry of England accused the British royal family of having passed information to the press that was harmful to him and Meghan, his wife, according to an interview prior to the publication of his autobiography.

(Also: Crisis in the royal family: Harry reveals that he was assaulted by his brother William)

“There are people who do not understand or do not want to believe that my family has been informing the press,” says the Duke of Sussex in an interview with the British chain ITV which will be broadcast this weekend, but some of whose excerpts have been advanced today.

(You may be interested in: Harry’s harsh accusation to the monarchy: “They lie to protect my brother”)

In the book, which bears the title of “Spare” and will be published on the 10th, the Duke of Sussex makes a series of accusations, especially against his brother, Prince William, although Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the royal family, has so far refused to comment on these claims.

Harry, who has complained that the press has published harmful information about Meghan, stresses that remaining silent, as the palace often does in controversial cases, does not improve matters.

(Of interest: This is how William, Kate, Harry and Meghan appeared after the death of Elizabeth II)

There are people who do not understand or do not want to believe that my family has been informing the press.

The Duke of Sussex says he still believes in the British monarchy, but when asked if he will play a prominent role in it in the future, he says, “I don’t know.”

Regarding his father’s coronation, which will take place this May in London, Prince Harry highlights that “many things can happen until then, but The door is always open. The ball is in your territory. There’s a lot to talk about and I really hope they’re willing to sit down and talk.”

(You can read: Prince Harry fears that the same thing will happen to his wife as to ‘Lady Di’)

The newspaper “The Guardian” revealed today that Harry claims in his autobiography that his brother physically assaulted him during an argument about his wife at his London home in 2019, when he was already married to Meghan Markle.

Harry and William, in ceremony for the death of Elizabeth II. Photo: EFE/EPA/JESSICA TAYLOR

Describing the argument, Harry claims that William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”. “It all happened so fast. Very fast. He grabbed me by the neck, ripped my collar and threw me to the ground. I landed in the dog bowl, which snapped under my back, bits cutting me. I just stood there for a moment in a daze, then stood up and told him to come out,” Prince Harry says.

(Keep Reading: Meghan Markle Opens Up About Her Relationship With Queen Elizabeth II: ‘I’m So Thankful’)

The title of the book comes from an old saying in royal circles and the British aristocracy, that the first son is heir to titles, power and fortune, but the second is a spare (“Spare“), in case something happens to the firstborn.

EFE