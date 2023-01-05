Santos is a club that usually has very good decision-making when it comes to signing players not born in Mexico. The club usually obtains the maximum of these players and later resells them to other teams in the country for much higher prices than they usually pay, a business that they have patented for years, even before Orlegi took control of the club.
Although the club recently made a move in reverse: they signed the Ecuadorian Ayrton Preciado for a figure of 4.5 million dollars, this being the most expensive signing in its history and which was expected to make a significant difference and then be a sale. crazy. However, the player never performed as his poster and his conditions indicated, since the winger has been involved in countless injuries and today he is looking for a free escape from the Torreón team.
After almost 5 years within the club where he practically did not contribute anything, Preciado would already have a verbal agreement with the Emelec team in his country and would be forcing his departure from the Santos team at all costs, since this agreement will only be valid in the event of to join as a free agent. Those from Torreón want to cling to the player and deny this free start, hoping for some kind of payment from the Ecuadorian team, a battle that could last several days and in which one of the two will lose a lot of money.
