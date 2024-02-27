With five goals, four of them assisted by Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland He once again showed that he is a scoring machine. The Norwegian, for the second time at Manchester City, scored five goals in the same match and alone, with the help of De Bruyne in assists, eliminated Luton Town from the FA Cup (2-6).

The 'Sky Blues' advance to the quarter-finals with the biggest win that Luton has conceded this year at Kenilworth Road, in a horrible defensive match that Haaland exploited to the maximum.

The Norwegian sneaked into the 'Hatters' defense again and again and punished them with five goals, the same number he scored last year in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Haaland made two in the first 20 minutes; the first after a great combination between Matheus Nunes and De Bruyne, in which the Belgian played from the baseline so that Haaland could push with his left foot, and the second after protecting a ball from Stefan Ortega, leaving the ball facing De Bruyne and he throws a long pass.

The forward, in one of his classic runs with the defender behind him, did not fail against Tim Krul, nor would he make a mistake minutes later when another delivery into De Bruyne's hole ended with Haaland chipping the ball in front of the Dutch goalkeeper.

Haaland lowers it with his sole. De Bruyne controls and takes a nanosecond to score a pass. Erling defines. These guys are on another level. Manchester City 2 – Luton 0.pic.twitter.com/Tn3NpCayep — VarskySports (@VarskySports) February 27, 2024

The 0-3 in the 40th minute opened the possibility for Pep Guardiola to change players and reserve strength for the weekend, but a great goal from Jordan Clark from outside the area, clearing the cobwebs from the squad, tightened the game and stopped the coach. Spanish.

The one who benefited the most was Haaland, who knew that they were not going to change him when Clark scored another great goal as soon as the second half started to make it 2-3. With a single goal advantage, Haaland was more essential than ever on the field and De Bruyne made sure the score did not stop.

The Belgian, after a brutal pass from Walker with the outside, gave away the fourth. The fifth, this time with a new assistant, Bernardo Silva, was born from a hard shot in which Krul was able to do much more.

📌 Second time that Erling Haaland 🇳🇴 scores five goals in a match with Manchester City. He had done it against Leipzig 🇩🇪 in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/EHcuaKKFwk — Julián Capera (@JulianCaperaB) February 27, 2024

It was not the afternoon for the Dutch goalkeeper, who also failed at 2-6, so much so that Mateo Kovacic scored.

For the sixth consecutive season, City is among the top eight in the competition. They have not fallen before the semifinals since 2017-2018. Haaland, for his part, has already scored 30 goals this season, 17 in the Premier League, five in the FA Cup and six in the Champions League.

EFE

More sports news