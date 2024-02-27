



01:45 © France 24

Residents of Michigan, United States, vote in the Democratic and Republican primaries to choose the candidates of each party. Among the voters, 300,000 are Arab Americans, who assured that they will not vote for the current president Joe Biden as a Democratic candidate, due to the little action in the face of the attacks in Gaza and confirmed their support for Donald Trump. For their part, Jewish residents of the state affirmed their support for Biden, despite his criticism of the Israeli offensive.