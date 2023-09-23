A Guatemalan court decided this Friday to open criminal proceedings against lawyer Claudia González, former official of the United Nations (UN) International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), for an alleged case of abuse of authority.Criminal judge Jimi Bremer decided to tie González to trial because he considered that there are indications that she committed irregularities when she worked as head of CICIG and decided to keep her in preventive detention.

Before learning of the resolution against him, González had denounced that it was a case of “political persecution” against him.

The lawyer has been deprived of liberty for 26 days, accused of an alleged abuse of authority, when she was in charge of an investigation against the judge of the Supreme Court of Justice Blanca Stalling, who was prosecuted for intervening to eliminate accusations against One of his sons.

Before her arrest, González served as a defender of several Guatemalan justice operators who have also been prosecuted for administrative cases and some of them are in exile outside the country.

Before learning of the resolution against him, González had denounced that it was a case of “political persecution” against him. See also School leadership councils Photo: Johan ORDONEZ / AFP

Judge Bremer was criticized by the defense of the former United Nations official because it took almost a month to develop the first statement hearing, when the law sets a maximum period of 24 hours.

In August, Judge Bremer was sanctioned by the United States, along with a series of Guatemalan prosecutors, accused of “corruption and undermining justice.”

González will remain in a prison, located north of the Guatemalan capital, while the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office) advances the investigation against him.

Between 2019 and 2023, at least 50 Guatemalan justice operators, journalists, activists and lawyers have had to go into exile due to criminal persecution against them by the Public Ministry, whose leadership, directed by Consuelo Porras, is sanctioned by the United States. Joined.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO