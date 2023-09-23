Second row

After the domestique role he was forced into in Singapore – following Saturday’s result – in Suzuka Charles Leclerc he returned to make a loud voice in qualifying, at least inside the Ferrari garage. In fact, the Monegasque was ahead of Carlos Sainz, beating him by three tenths. However, this was not enough to guarantee a front row start. The two McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris did better than the red #16, capable of earning second and third positions on the grid, behind the unreachable Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

Speaking to Sky Sport F1 after the end of the session however, Leclerc acknowledged that it would have been difficult to do better. Of course, having to use an additional set of soft tires in Q1 due to the red flag caused by Logan Sargeant didn’t help. The Monegasque, however, did not touch on the topic. “I honestly didn’t think I could have done a better lap in Q3 – explained Leclerc – because it was really good. I put everything I had into it and there wasn’t a curve where I think I lost anything. I didn’t have a slipstream and maybe that cost us a little on the straight, but I don’t think the others did either.“.

Challenge to the McLarens

What worried Leclerc, however, was the performance of his SF-23 in the first sector, that of the famous ‘snake’. “We lacked performance especially in sector 1 – the immediate analysis of the Monegasque – there we struggled a lot, I don’t know why, compared to the McLarens and compared to Max, losing three-four tenths. At that point we had to try to recover in the other two sectors”.

In view of tomorrow’s Grand Prix, first position seems totally out of reach, while Leclerc, exactly like team principal Frederic Vasseurputs in the sights the places on the podium of the two McLarens: “Max will do his race and we expected his return, but we are close to the McLarens – Leclerc announced – it will be difficult to overtake on the track with strategies, but anything is possible, and today we don’t know how things will evolve. Degradation wasn’t a weak point until this weekend and I hope it won’t be a weak point tomorrow either.”.