Grêmio advanced to the third stage of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup after beating Santa Cruz 2-0, this Wednesday (12) at the Zezinho Magalhães stadium, in Jaú. With the classification, Tricolor qualified to face Novorizontino.

End of the game! #Guild 2×0 Santa Cruz (PE)

In a game with good rhythm and a lot of dispute, we sought victory with goals from Kevin and Kauan Kelvin, advancing one more stage in the @Copinha. Our next opponent will be Novo Horizontino-SP. GIVE IT, GURIZADA!

#Gremista Base #Sub19 # cup pic.twitter.com/AyO9gU7w8P — Gremio FBPA (@Gremio) January 12, 2022

Grêmio’s victory was achieved thanks to goals from Kevin, in the first half, and from Kauan Kelvin, with a header in the final stage.

Another team that managed to qualify was Santos, who beat Chapadinha 3-0 at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara, thanks to goals from Jhonnathan, Rwan and Patati. Now, Peixe will have Ferroviária ahead of him.

LET’S GO TO THE NEXT PHASE! With a great performance, #Boys from the village beat Chapadinha 3-0 and qualify for the next phase of the #Copinha22. The goals were scored by Jhonnathan, Rwan Seco and Weslley Patati. We will face the Railway once more. Up, Fish! pic.twitter.com/RSJZMXpiPO — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) January 13, 2022

Corinthians also advanced, thanks to a 5-0 triumph over Ituano. After the triumph built with goals from Rodrigo Varanda, Keven, Giovane (two) and Alemão, Timão takes on Resende in the third phase.

CLASSIFICATION WITH WINNER!

The biggest champion of Copinha is in the next phase! Corinthians 5 x 0 Ituano ⚽ Giovanni (2x)

⚽ German

⚽ Kevin

⚽ Rodrigo Varanda#FilhosDoTerrão#CorinthiansNaBase#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/sorWdXTEIK — Corinthians (@Corinthians) January 13, 2022

Other results from this Wednesday:

Novorizontino 2 x 1 Castanhal-PA

XV de Piracicaba 1 x 3 Taubaté

Fortaleza 1 x 1 Resende (3 x 4 on penalties)

Athletico-PR 1 x 1 América-MG (1 x 3 on penalties)

Votuporanguense 2 x 2 Guarani (5 x 3 on penalties)

Vila Nova-GO 0 x 2 Bahia

Fluminense 3 x 1 Francana

Nova Iguaçu 1 x 1 Ferroviária (3 x 5 on penalties)

Botafogo 0 x 0 São José (9 x 8 on penalties)

Falcon 3 x 1 Velo Clube

Mirassol 3 x 1 Atletico MG

Linense 0 x 2 Sport

Ponte Preta 1 x 0 Jacuipense

