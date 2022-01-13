It’s been many days of a pandemic caused by Covid-19. The scientific community continues to discover more effective solutions against the virus and the disease, and very interesting solutions have appeared to help fight this disease. A group of Japanese researchers has now created a mask that glows when it detects the Covid-19 virus.

Since the state of a pandemic was decreed, several solutions have hit the market to help combat the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Recently, a group of Japanese researchers announced a mask capable of detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to what has been revealed, this mask glows when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light. Interestingly, this invention was made possible by extracting antibodies from ostrich eggs.

The advantage of these masks is that asymptomatic people can easily detect SARS-CoV-2, said Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, 52, a team leader at Kyoto Prefectural University in Japan. it is expected to facilitate and simplify the testing of citizens.

According to the channel’s publication Kyodo News, researchers injected a non-threatening form of SARS-CoV-2 into female ostriches in February last year, which allowed them to successfully obtain antibodies from their eggs. Based on that experience, they created a type of filter that is placed inside the mask to detect the presence of the virus.

After using the mask, the filter is removed and sprayed with a dye that contains antibodies to the new coronavirus. If SARS-CoV-2 infection is detected, the filter glows.

