Grêmio took the lead in the Campeonato Gaúcho after defeating Guarany de Bagé 2-0, this Sunday (6th) in Porto Alegre, for the 4th round of the competition. With the triumph, Tricolor reached 10 points, opening an advantage of 1 point over the vice-leader Ypiranga.

End of the game: #Guild 2×0 Guarany Janderson scored his first goal with our mantle and Diego Souza closed the score at the Arena! With 10 points conquered, we took the lead in the #Gaucho2022! #GRExGFC #VamosTricolor #PeloGrêmioComOGrêmio pic.twitter.com/crc64SHxQd — Gremio FBPA (@Gremio) February 7, 2022

Grêmio’s victory began to be built after 2 minutes, with striker Janderson. The 2-0 came just after the break, with veteran striker Diego Souza.

Tricolor returns to the field for the competition next Wednesday (9), when they visit Aimoré. On the same day, Guarany de Bagé measures forces with Caxias.

