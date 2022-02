Its irruption threatened to shake the Mercantile Courts of Murcia like a tsunami, but, more than three years after its emergence, the barrage of lawsuits against the so-called ‘truck cartel’ is beginning to see an end. The Mercantile Courts 1 and 2 of Murcia plan to issue this month the dozen sentences that

This content is exclusive for subscribers New six-monthly rate: take advantage of our discounts and subscribe for 6 months for only €25, you save 40% Already a subscriber? Log in