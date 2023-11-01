Cygames And ARC SYSTEM WORKS have announced that they have postponed the release date of GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Risingoriginally planned for November 30th. The new release date is now set for December 14, 2023.

The title will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Below are the words of Tetsuya Fukuhara about the delay.

The causes of the delay

After the first online beta held in July, the development team went to great lengths to rework the game mechanics and battle design in time for the initially scheduled release date. Despite our efforts, however, it became clear that more time will be needed to put the finishing touches on the game.

Once we completed changes to the game’s battle mechanics, we announced the changes during our stream Balance and System Adjustments on October 20th and the first public playtest at “GRANBLUE FANTASY: Versus Official Tournament, Vol. 7” last weekend, where the changes were received extremely positively.

However, due to the number of modes affected by these changes, we found that the overall impact was much greater than expected and decided that, to meet player expectations, we would need another two weeks of polish and debugging to make a high quality product. We’re sorry to announce this as the second beta is upon us, but we assure you that the beta schedule has not changed.

The live “Granblue Showcase: Part 2 – GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus: Rising”, which was supposed to be broadcast at the end of November, has been postponed to December 2. During this broadcast we will show the latest news about the game before its release and hold a tournament with members of the development team. We have a lot of interesting content planned, so we hope you’ll check it out!

We have also extended the period in which players can use their serial codes to receive items from the “Granblue Special Item Set: GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus: Rising Pack” to the April 30, 2024.

With everyone who can’t wait to play GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus: Rising We want to apologize for announcing this delay so close to the original release date, and ask that you be patient a little longer while we make the finishing touches on the game. We are working hard to make this new chapter in the Granblue Fantasy series and to make it the best fighting game possible. We’re sparing no effort to make this a game worth waiting for, so we hope you’ll look forward to it. See you on December 14th.

