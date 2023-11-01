A dramatic road accident, which occurred in the night between last Saturday and Sunday, cost the life of a 42-year-old man, who only 7 months ago became a father for the first time. Roberto Jalal Petagna, this is his name, lost his life following a violent impact between his scooter and a car driven by a 30-year-old boy. The episode occurred in Milan, in the Isola district.

Just before the Isola district of Milan was flooded by the flooding of the Seneso rivera tragedy struck the local inhabitants in the night between last Saturday and Sunday.

A road accident in which a man known and loved by everyone lost his life he worked in a club in the areaPub24, frequented by many young people who now mourn his death.

His name was Roberto Jalal Petagna, he was an Italian of Moroccan origins, a graduate in economics and who, after various jobs in the tourism and travel sector, had dedicated himself to management of nightclubs.

How Roberto Jalal Petagna died

Like every evening, Roberto had worked at the pub on Saturday too. Around 2:00, once his shift was over, he had boarded his scootera Kymco, and off he went homeward.

From Piazzale Lagosta, he was going towards Via Confalonieri. The 30 year old guy who was driving a Toyota, however, was traveling along via Sebenico from via Sassetti, in the direction of piazza Minniti.

At the crossroads with via Volturnothere was a very violent collision between the two vehicles impact.

Petagna ended up on the ground and the worst was immediately feared. The 118 rescuers intervened on site, loaded him into the ambulance and rushed him to the hospital Niguarda.

The doctors tried in every way to save him, but in the end they had to give up communicate the death to the family.

They were traveling in the car three peopletwo of whom needed treatment in two different hospital facilities in the city. My life is not in danger.

Meanwhile, the authorities are investigating the dynamics of the accident. According to what has been reported, it appears that the crash was due to a lack of precedence.

The friends of “Jal”, as he was called by those who knew him best, they opened a fundraiser to help his wife Petra and their 7-month-old baby who will now have to grow up without her dad.